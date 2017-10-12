President Nana Akufo-Addo is youth centered than John Mahama – Emmanuel Attefah

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2017

2017-10-12

A Communication Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Danso Attefah has said President Akufo-Addo thinks more about the young people in country than former President, John Dramani Mahama.

”I always say that Nana Addo is more youthful in the brain that Mahama because he is very youth centered. He thinks more about the youth. All his policies affects the youth of Ghana more,” He told Rainbow radio in an interview on Wednesday, 11th, 2017.

According to him, Nana Addo is down-to-earth, patriotic and faithful adding that the nation’s economy under President John Dramani Mahama was so poor but Nana Addo has demonstrated that, his policies will turn the country’s economy around.

Additionally, he said, the free maternal healthcare and the school feeding programme which were rolled out by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was destroyed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Attefah further said, Ghana will work again under President Akufo-Addo, who has fulfilled the promises such the free senior high school policy and the restoration of the nursing allowance he made prior to the 2016 general elections.