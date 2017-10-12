Odoben SHS students study under trees

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Lack of infrastructure at Odoben Senior High School in the Central Region has compelled beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy to study under trees and dining hall.

Class News’ Maxwell Attah reported that first-year general arts and visual arts students concomitantly study in the dining hall, while general science students also learn under trees.

Odoben Senior High School, which started in 1991 as a community day school, has suffered many infrastructural challenges.

School authorities said a school bus and a three-unit classroom block built in 2015 under the Secondary Education Improvement program were the only government projects they can boast of

‘Most of the buildings here were constructed by the PTA, we need more buildings, government should come to our aid,” he appealed.

Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Phyllis Arthur Simpson, also appealed to government to build more infrastructure at the school to enhance smooth academic work.