Nursing allowance is useless; build more CHIPS Compounds, Poly Clinics – NDC MP

Mr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem , Deputy Ranking Member on the Parliament Select Committee for Health and MP for Binduri constituency, Upper East region has entreated government to use the Nursing training allowance to build more CHIPS compounds and poly clinics.

According to the MP, the country is in dire need of infrastructure and personnel at the health sector thus the Minister and for that matter gov’t should have used the money to build more CHIPS compounds and Polyclinics in some deprived areas of the country.



Mr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem spoke to Atinka News’ Paul Elorm Norsah Wednesday on the sidelines of Parliamentary proceedings.

“What the government has done is sending health care delivery backwards. The NPP did not give alternative to providing these allowances, the World Bank has declared the country as ‘broke’ and therefore failed to grant the $2bn Eurobond loan for the Energy Sector. We are borrowing because we don’t have money. Why didn’t the NPP provide allowance for doctors?” he queried.

He added, “we don’t have the health Infrastructure, we don’t have CHIPS compounds, we don’t have regional hospitals. I am from a constituency where there are no regional hospitals. Why didn’t the President use the allowance to procure medical equipment and build more facilities which will provide an enabling environment for the Nurses to work in after school.”

He added that the Health Minister should ensure good health delivery and spend the country’s money on needless allowance. He described the venture as fulfilling a half campaign promise.

He said the NPP government is taking too many short cuts and does not have a long term vision for the country. “A country that fails to plan, plans to fail”.