Nakpaa-Naa’s remains arrive for burial as Minority warns of possible clashes

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-11

There were clashes in Bimbilla caused by chieftaincy disputes

The Minority in Parliament is warning government officials meddling in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute in the Northern Region could lead to possible clashes if it is not addressed.

The opposition lawmakers said the President’s directive to his appointees to stay away from the chieftaincy issue has blatantly been disregarded.

At a news conference in Accra Wednesday, Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga said the government must ensure that the “status quo ante” in the area is maintained pending a resolution of the matter by the Supreme Court.

“Information available to us indicates that many people are fleeing from Bimbilla when news broke that the late Nakpaa-Naa’s remains are on its way to Bimbilla for burial today [Wednesday],” he said.

Mr Agalga said President Nana Akufo-Addo has a duty to “walk the talk” by ensuring that the chieftaincy dispute in the area is resolved “devoid of political interferences.”

At least 11 people have lost their lives following chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla between the two gates; Gbugma-Yili and Bang-Yili.



The two royal families have been in dispute over the legitimate regent for the area.

But issues escalated after one of the claimants Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni died and the other Naa Dasana Dawuni was murdered before an appeal case in court could be completed.

The remains of Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni have been at the Yendi Hospital morgue from 2014.



But Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent Martina Bugri has reported his body has arrived in Bimbilla for burial following a directive by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

“The body has arrived in Bimbilla and has been handed over to the family,” the reporter said.

But Joy News has learnt tension is mounting and residents are afraid of what will happen after the other gate warned it will resist the burial.

“There are rumours the conflict could worsen,” Martina said.



The Minority has asked the government to tread cautiously in its involvement in the matter since “Bimbilla is a flashpoint.”

“The issue about whether the Nakpaa-Naa was legitimately installed as the Bimbilla-Naa is yet to be determined by the Supreme Court [but] if we resort to conduct which could prejudice the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision, the peace of the area could be undermined,” Mr Agalga said.