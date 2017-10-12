Minister charges new Trade Fair board to revamp facility

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-10-12

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507786693_92_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has stated that government will work to revamp the Trade Fair Centre.

According to him, the current state of the facility is a major concern for government and plans are far advanced to re-develop it.

The Trade Fair Centre has been hit with numerous challenges with the major one being the huge electricity debt of 349,000 cedis owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Inaugurating a nine-member board for the Trade Fair Centre on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen said government will begin a major redevelopment exercise to restore the facility.

“I am also aware that you have very serious challenges. Anybody who has been to the trade fair site now will realize that even the structures and the physical structures, the state in which they are now is nothing to write home about. But beyond all that we have been talking about, this facility as it stands now is going to go through a major redevelopment exercise”.

Mr. Kyerematen also indicated that he is hopeful the centre will see a turnaround within the next five years.

“Within the next hopefully three to five years, I am not sure you will recognize the facility”.

Chairman of the newly inaugurated board, Mr. Daniel McKorley accepting the task on the behalf of his colleagues said the team will work to support government to realize the turnaround of the trade fair.

“Our vision as a board is to revive the image of the trade fair. The image of the Trade Fair Centre has sunk so low and the first call is to revive the image. We will not dilute the core mandate of the Trade Fair Centre but rather rebuild seriously the center to promote trade and industry for Ghana to be an industrial hub of the West African sub-region” he assured.

He further urged Ghanaians to give them the necessary support to work to rebuild the facility as it will enhance employment opportunities when completed.

“We ask all Ghanaians to give us the necessary support to pull off this fantastic project. We want to do it within the shortest possible time. This is going to provide a lot of jobs to the youth in the community and others” he added.

Members of the nine-member board include Mr. Daniel McKorley who is the Chairman of the board, Dr. Agnes Adu, Managing Director of Trade Fair and Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru the third, Mad. Gloria Annoh-Wiafe and Mr. Tobby Amankwah.

Other members are Mr. Lwson Tornyi, Mrs. Ruth O. Q. Addison, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, and Mr. Hubert Sevor.