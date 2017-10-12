Kofi Buah committed to welfare of older persons

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-12

Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507792387_857_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has realized the need to strengthen the social system which is used to cater for older persons in society.

He, therefore, suggested the establishment of Elderly Care Centers in every District of the country to execute that mandate.

Hon. Kofi Buah who is the Founder of the AYA Community Center at AMBAINU and a former Petroleum Minister was addressing elderly persons at the center at AMBAINU to mark this year’s, International day for older persons.

The theme for the occasion was “Celebrating the Aged With Open Arms.”

About 200 older men and women in the Ellembelle District who attended the program, were treated to food and drinks playing of indoor games after a health-walk amidst brass-band procession.

Hon. Buah was worried that most of the aged persons in the society have been left alone thereby making them believe.that old age was a curse.

He paid glowing tribute to Ghana Gas for assisting the center with a bus and pledged to initiate more social interventions which would inure to the well-being of the aged.

The District Director of Health Service, Dr. Marian Okoh Owusu entreated society to ensure that older persons were in good health to participate in social activities and age gracefully.

She said older persons should not be left alone for them to perceive old age or aging as sin, burden, and loneliness.

Dr. Okoh said the aged required safe information, counseling to be on medication, social support as the AYA community center and create opportunities for them to meet and interact with others.

She advised the aged to exercise the brain and share their life experiences with others especially on social media and walk for 30 minutes a day and eat a balanced diet and go for checkups at health facilities.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle Mr. Kwasi Bonzo whose speech was read for him, paid glowing tribute to the Member of Parliament for the center and pledged to bring on board, a project dubbed Medicinal Mushroom (MM) at the center to give the aged more nutrition.

He said the Assembly would support the aged with free medical care as part of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP) Program.

Mr. Bonzo said old age comes with a multidimensional problem such as emotional security which requires adequate care from society

The Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur congratulated the Hon Kofi Buah for sustaining the project.

She said the welfare of children and the aged who happen to be vulnerable in society continue to engage her attention and that of the MP.

She donated assorted items such as cooking oil, cloth, biscuits, and soap worth Ghc2,000 to the center.

The Director of the AYA Center, Mrs. Mono Asampong, told the GNA’s reporter, Paul Yankey, that the center had registered 1,987 older persons in the last two years and was taking good care of them.

The Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina who co-chaired the function with the Omanhene of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Nana Amihere Kpanyinli congratulated Hon Kofi Buah for the brilliant initiative and hoped it would be replicated in all Districts of Ghana.