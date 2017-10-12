Kaizer Chiefs interested in Ghana WAFU star Stephen Sarfo

Chiefs have been monitoring Sarfo for several months now <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507800015_607_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

South African giants, Kaizer Chiefs, are reported to be interested in the services of Berekum Chelsea marksman Stephen Sarfo.

According to KickOff.com, Chiefs have been monitoring Sarfo for several months now and were impressed with his showing at the recent West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations.

Sarfo is currently the leading goal scorer in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League with 15 goals, with two matches to end the season.

The 23-year-old has been a top transfer target for North Africa and Scandinavian clubs who also are also keen in acquiring the signature of the forward.

But Chiefs look strong favourites to sign the free scoring forward with former Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil playing a crucial role in the transfer of the player.

