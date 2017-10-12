I’m not stupid to say Akufo-Addo smokes ‘wee’ – Aning

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, at the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Centre (KAIPC) Dr Kwesi Aning, has denied ever claiming President Akufo Addo is a habitual marijuana smoker.

According to Wikileaks cables released in 2011, Dr. Aning, the leaked cables stated “When asked about rumors of Akufo-Addo’s cocaine use, Aning admitted that Akufo-Addo had used drugs in his younger days, but that was now “under control.” He added cryptically that “you can check with German intelligence on that.”

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Dr Aning said he is not stupid to have made such comments about President Akufo Addo who he’s admired over the years and has immense respect for.

“I think that officer who wrote that report needs to be put in trial, my suspicion is that he had spent the money that he’d been given to entertain and he had to make up stories, I’m not that stupid. When that story came up I issued a statement backed by the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre challenging the American embassy to bring out the tape.

“If not for anything at all, the President is someone who believes in the rule of law and that is a man that I respect. As a small boy in Mfantsepim school during the Unigov, I saw this man leading a demonstration in Cape Coast. Then I said to myself, my father is fearless but I want to be fearless as this man [Akufo Addo].



According to Dr Aning, he since 2011 despises diplomats following the false statement by the American Embassy official.

“I’ve lost respect for the diplomatic corps because I know they lie, the farge information becausee they want to get promotion in their own countries. I’ve met the President after that issue several times and he’s been extremely gracious. The last time I met him was in Monrovia in August and the first thing he said was…where have you been, why haven’t I seen you? I mentioned the issue [marijuana] tangentially and he said it’s not important.”