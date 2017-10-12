I’m anticipating a tougher game against India – Starlets coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

2017-10-11

Head Coach for the Junior National team, Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is anticipating a tough game against the host country India, in the final group matches of the ongoing U-17 world cup tournament.

Ghana would be hoping to make it out of the group stage, when they come up against a more rejuvenated Indian side, who have lost all of their group matches so far and have no chance of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.

Fabin made this known after the team’s final training session, saying “I have been impressed with the Indian side especially in their second match.



“They were just not lucky in the second game because they hit the bar twice and could have won the game against Columbia…so looking at all these factors I am anticipating a tough game for my boys and it’s going to be very crucial.

“I know for sure they will come out even stronger in our game” he said.



Coach Fabin, who used the occasion to brief the press about injury situation in the Starlets camp, noted that, apart from Abdul Razak, who got injured and has been ruled out, there is no other injury concern in camp.

Ghana takes on India on Thursday October 12, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (New Delhi) at 14:30 hours.