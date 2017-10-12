Ignore ‘mischievous’ 2020 presidential campaign posters of me – Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-12

Posters of Dr. Bawumia announcing his intentions have popped up in the Northern Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507827457_388_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the public to disregard posters suggesting that he has declared intentions to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 flagbearership.

Posters of Dr. Bawumia announcing his intentions popped up in the Northern Region, Thursday morning. While a section of the public questioned its veracity, others are of the view that it’s an ‘immature move’ on the part of the Vice President.

In a swift response from the Office of the Vice President, Communications Director, Frank Agyei-Twum has described the surfacing of these posters as a calculated attempt by some unknown persons to mal the integrity of Dr. Bawumia.

“The attention of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been drawn to posters purporting to indicate that H.E. Dr Bawumia has begun a campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 elections. It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves,” a statement from the outfit said.

Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid has been doubted following his comments in July this year. During a meeting with the media at Flagstaff House, he expressed uncertainty about his contest for flagbearership in the 2020 elections.

This was in response to claims of illegal miners threatening to vote him out if he continued the fight against galamsey.

“I’ve been told there are young men who have said they voted for me and if I continue down this way they can be sure that they will not vote for me again in 2020. Well, with the 2020 vote it’s not clear if Akufo-Addo’s name will be on the ballot in the first place and even if his name is on the ballot, this is not going to be the reason why I’ll stop, I’m going to continue,” the President said.

With some people concerned about the fact that the President will be relatively weak to contest taking into cognizance the fact that he will turn 76 in 2020, they are sure Dr. Bawumia is the best bet for the NPP.

Quite recently, Former Deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaitoo in an interview on StarrChat intimated that Dr. Bawumia must succeed Nana Addo as flagbearer of the NPP for future elections as it will erase the perception that it is an Akan-inclined party.

“Yes, in the sense that NPP has been treated for far too long as being an Akan party, though his [Dr. Bawumia] tribe are in the minority, I think seriously that if NPP should elect Dr. Bawumia as our next flag bearer when Nana steps down it will go a long way to erase this erroneous impression. If the time comes and I’m alive and Dr. Bawumia is contesting with another person I will campaign for him to win as the next flag bearer” he noted.