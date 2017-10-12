Ignore bogus ‘2020 campaign’ posters – Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-12

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507820396_995_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Office of the Vice President has asked the public to disregard some campaign posters, endorsing his 2020 candidature.

Posters of the vice president, endorsing his alleged 2020 bid went viral on social media Thursday, after being spotted in some parts of the Northern Region,

However,a swift statement from Dr Bawumia’s office has debunked the wild rumour.

Below is the full statement:

The attention of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been drawn to posters purporting to indicate that H.E. Dr Bawumia has begun a campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 elections.

It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Communications Director

Office of the Vice President