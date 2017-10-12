Ignore 2020 posters – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507824937_203_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the public to disregard posters circulating on social media announcing his bid for the flag bearer slot of the New Patriotic Party for the 2020 elections.

Communications Director at the Office of the Vice President, Mr Frank Agyei-Twum said in a statement released on Thursday, 12 October that: “ For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves”.

“It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail,” the statement added.

