IDEG explains functions of proposed MDC

The Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), a politically inclined non-governmental organisation says the function of its proposed Multi-party Democracy Commission (MDC) is to complement and help the Electoral Commission to perform its role better to consolidate Ghana’s democracy.

A statement signed by Ewald Garr, the Acting Programmes Manager of IDEG, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the MDC’s role would improve regulation of political parties and create a more conducive and enabling environment for them to play their developmental roles more effectively, and consistently with the directive principles of state policy in chapter six of the 1992 constitution.

It commended the GNA for reporting on its advocacy activities for the inclusion of political parties in local governance.

The statement proposed the setting up of a Multi-party democracy fund that would support political parties to develop their manifestos, policy and programmes as well as policy research departments to translate their manifestos into four-year medium policy programmes.

