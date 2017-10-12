‘I prayed for Otumfuo in Mecca’ – President of Zongo Chiefs

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Naba Musah Akambonga, the President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, says he said fervent prayers for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the holy city of Mecca.

The traditional leader prayed for long life, protection and Allah’s favour for Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Naba Akambonga, who is also the Frafra Chief of Kumasi, was part of the thousands of Ghanaian pilgrims that travelled from the country to Mecca to perform this year’s Hajj.

Upon his safe return to Ghana, he stormed the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last week to officially introduce himself to Otumfuo, his overlord and also brief him about what transpired in Mecca.

“I was part of the pilgrims that travelled to Mecca this year, and I used my stay in the holy city to pray fervently for you, Asanteman and mother Ghana. I prayed for Allah’s special protection for you,” he told Otumfuo.

Naba Akambonga, who was recently appointed as a Hajj Board Member by President Akufo-Addo, informed Otumfuo that he trekked to Mecca in the company of other heads of communities in Kumasi.

The President of Council of Zongo Chiefs used the occasion to present items such as specially made clothes from Mecca, Zam Zam Water (holy water) from Mecca, cola nuts and assorted minerals to Otumfuo.

The Asantehene expressed delight that Naba Akambonga had returned home safely from Mecca and he also prayed for success for the Frafra chief in all his future endeavours.