Hundreds pay tribute to memory of Nana Kodjo Jehu-Appiah

2017-10-11

Hundreds of media and communication practitioners, politicians and the general public continue to pay tribute to the memory of the late Nana Kodjo Jakrahuda Jehu-Appiah who passed on September 11.

On daily basis, leading personalities call at the Ghana News Agency office to sign the Book of Condolence and mourn with GNA and the family on the sudden death of Nana Kodjo Jehu-Appaih, who until his demise was the Head of the GNA Home Desk.

Mrs Felicia Yeboah Akpoh, retired Western Regional Manager of GNA described the Late Nana Kodjo as hardworking, punctual and dedicated to duty.



Mrs Akpoh said the late Chief Editor of GNA was an industrious and reliable man who loved his work.

“Being the Head of the Home Desk, Nana Kodjo seriously worked with the team of reporters enforcing and encouraging them to write good stories. His works will forever be appreciated and we will forever miss him,” Mrs Akpoh said.



Mr Francis Rex Annan, Acting General Manager of GNA also acknowledged Nana Kodjo’s good works at ensuring that all outstanding stories are cleared before commencement of the day’s work.

Mr Vance Azu of Graphic Communications Group also expressed his grief about the big loss to the journalistic fraternity.



“Fare thee well my brother, till we meet there again”, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union of TUC, Mr Henry Ayivor stated.

Mr Cyril Quansah-Quainoo and Gillian Heathcote of “STRATCOMM Africa” described his death as great loss to the nation.



Mr Lawrence Quartey, formerly of GNA and now with the Volta River Authority also said the untimely demise of Mr Jehu-Appiah will forever be remembered by those who worked closely with him. “You were a pillar on the Home desk”.

Mr Kofi Yeboah the Newly Elected General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association also acknowledged that the deceased was one of the finest journalists who had impacted positively in the media industry.



Mr James K. Madakena of Radio Universe, Legon described him as a gem that sustained GNA Stringers all over the country.

“ONAAPO! ONAAPO!! ONAAPO!! As I affectionately called him was a good man I shared jokes with whenever we meet at the office”, he will forever be remembered. Ms Patience Gbeze of the GNA stated.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, newly Elected GJA National Organizer said: “I wished Nana Kojo was alive to witness how the mother association that is Ghana Journalist Association would be rebranded”.

“You will forever be in our hearts, a true professional you were,” Mr Johnnie Aryeetey of GTV News said.



“It is very sad that you have to leave at this time. The media industry and Journalists in particular, those you nurtured will surely miss you’’, Mr Dominic Hlordzi of the Ghana Journalists Association said.

Mrs Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, the Acting Head of the Editorial Department, stated: “We are shocked because your departure was not expected. No, not at all because as Head of the Agency’s Home-Desk, I was personally expecting you to be at work to clear all the stories as usual for me to give you a shout of the appellation, Nana oo Nana!!”.



She described him as a “hardworking, selfless, and a beautiful person, who never wanted to hurt anyone.”

Mrs Christabel Addo, an Editor, also wrote: “No goodbyes? Nana! Aaah Boss One, My English teacher!!, you exited this mortal world with ‘Divine Speed’. Rest in Peace…”.



“Nana Kodjo was a gentleman and maintained good relations with all who came his way, both young and old”, that is how Mr Lloyd Evans, a veteran journalist, remembers of him.

Some of the personalities who have signed the Book of Condolence includes; Mr Albert Allotey of GNA, Ms Joana Abban of the GJA, Mr Matthew Mac-Kwame formerly of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Nana Akwasi Agyei-Tripple, Ms Emelia Breamaa Addae from Oda, and Mrs Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA.

Others are: Mr Matthew Ayoo of the Ghanaian Times; Ms Mary Mensah of Daily Graphic, Mr Dave Agbenu former GJA General Secretary; Mr Affail Monney, re-elected GJA President, Mrs Hannah Awadzi of GNA, Mrs Tina Aforo-Yeboah, Editor The Spectator; Mr Christopher Kwaku Arko, GNA Parliamentary Correspondent.

Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu Appiah was a trained journalist, who attended the University of Ghana, the Ghana Institute of Journalism, St. John’s Grammar School and Swedru Secondary School.

Many friends and colleagues, as well as the Management of GNA, have expressed shock and grief at the sudden departure of Nana Kodjo on Monday, September 11, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after a short illness.



Nana Kodjo was survived by his wife, Mrs Vera Ama Zodanu Jehu-Appiah and two children – Nana Kodjo Jehu-Appiah and Nana Efuah Jehu-Appiah.