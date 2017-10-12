House of Chiefs expresses sadness at the loss of lives in gas explosion

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has expressed sadness at the loss of lives and injuries caused through gas explosion at the Atomic Junction, Madina, in Accra.

It conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families, wished the injured speedy recovery and rallied the nation to stand with them in this their most difficult moment.

The chiefs acknowledged the timely response of the emergency services, the police, firefighters, NADMO, doctors and other health professionals.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Stephen Owusu, in Kumasi, denounced the lack of respect for and enforcement of the laws, relating to the siting and operation of gas and fuel stations.

It underlined the urgent need to calibrate formidable policies and to add teeth to existing laws and safety regulations to protect life and property.

“We need as citizens, to strictly adhere to the environmental, health and safety guidelines that govern the location and conduct of our business and avoid excessive greed that leads us to disregard the dangers our activities pose to ourselves and fellow Ghanaians”, the statement added.

The chiefs said they were of the firm conviction that corruption and indiscipline were at the heart of these disasters and invited everybody to join the fight against corruption and indiscipline.

It also called for dealers in petroleum products to properly train their employees to maintain safety standards.