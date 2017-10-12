Hearts of Oak defender Joshua Otoo elated with return

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Hearts of Oak left back Joshua Otoo has expressed his satisfaction with his return into the team in the club’s 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday.

Otoo, who started the season as the club’s first choice left back, has found game action difficult to come by following strings of underwhelming performances.

But Otoo full-back made a return as a second half substitute in the semifinal 2-1 win against his former side Wa All Stars at the Len Clay Stadium before keeping his place in the team three days later against the same opposition in the league.

The marauding full back kept his place in the team last Sunday when they defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1, with him registering his name on the score sheet.

“I was really happy to come back into the team. It had been a long a while for me because I could not get a chance to even go to camp when we had matches,” Otoo told accraheartsofoaksc.com

“The feeling was tough because it was the first time in my football career that I got myself into such a situation. I was not injured but I could not get a look in. The only thing I could do was to work hard and impress the coach for him to recognize and trust me again.”

“When I had that first chance as a substitute, I was really happy because it had been a while since I had that feeling of playing competitive football.

“On top of that, it was against my former side and it was nice that I could remind them I was still playing football and for a big club like Hearts of Oak,” he revealed.