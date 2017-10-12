GTV journalist given top government appointment by Nana Addo

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-12

Kwabena Yeboah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507829996_584_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwabena Yeboah, the ace sports journalist and president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has received a government position.

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Yeboah as a board member of the Free Zones Authority.

Kwabena Yeboah is noted sports pundit, known for hosting the GTV program, ‘Sports Highlights’ has over 30 years of broadcasting experience.

In 2015, he was appointed as the president of SWAG, when he ran unopposed for the position.

The Ghana Free Zones Board [GFZB] was established on 31st August, 1995 by an Act of Parliament to enable the establishment of free zones in Ghana for the promotion of economic development, to provide for the regulation of activities in free zones and for related purposes.

The Ghana Free Zones Programme has come therefore to represent an important tool for Government in promoting Ghana as an ideal investment destination.