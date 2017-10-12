GSE-CI dips after 4-day gaining streak

Market activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange surged by 145% d/d to 1.10 million shares <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507845391_702_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The market indices retreated today, suppressed by price declines in Fan Milk and Ecobank Ghana.

The Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined by 2.73 points to ~2,284 points while the Databank Stock Index receded by 32.25 points to ~29,409 points.

The GSE-CI and the Databank Stock Index have thus reduced their year to date returns to 35.24% and 31.69% respectively.

These shares which were exchanged across 11 counters were valued at ~GH¢1.96 million

The trading session ended with an equal number of gainers and laggards. Ecobank Ghana advanced by 9Gp to GH¢7.19 while PBC Ltd gained a pesewa to 5Gp.

Standard Chartered Bank however, declined 33Gp to GH¢19.67 while Fan Milk shed 9Gp to GH¢19.40.

