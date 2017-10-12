GSE-CI dips after 4-day gaining streak

The market indices retreated today, suppressed by price declines in Fan Milk and Ecobank Ghana.
The Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined by 2.73 points to ~2,284 points while the Databank Stock Index receded by 32.25 points to ~29,409 points.
The GSE-CI and the Databank Stock Index have thus reduced their year to date returns to 35.24% and 31.69% respectively.
Market activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange surged by 145% d/d to 1.10 million shares.
These shares which were exchanged across 11 counters were valued at ~GH¢1.96 million
The trading session ended with an equal number of gainers and laggards. Ecobank Ghana advanced by 9Gp to GH¢7.19 while PBC Ltd gained a pesewa to 5Gp.
Standard Chartered Bank however, declined 33Gp to GH¢19.67 while Fan Milk shed 9Gp to GH¢19.40.