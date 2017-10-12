Government targets tourism contribution to GDP growth from 2.2 million to 8.8 billion by 2027

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Government envisages to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the country’s GDP from the current 2.2 million to 8.8 billion by the year 2027.

To this end, measures such as upgrading existing infrastructure, tax cuts on tourism and improving tourist sites are being implemented.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia made these known at the opening of the World Tourism Forum, in Accra.

He said Ghana being the first African country to host the forum attest to the great potential of tourism in the country.

He indicated that as government strives to make Ghana the preferred tourism destination globally, Africa as a whole needs to strategize and eliminate barriers to improve tourism on the continent.

The World Tourism Forum is a global event held in different parts of the world to boost global tourism.

Ghana is the first African Country to host the event this year.

Vice President Bawumia said the summit is of great importance to Ghana as it aligns with our country’s goal of positioning itself as a major tourism hub in the continent.

He said government is committed to the tourism industry goals and is working very hard to ensure that targets are achieved.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku reiterated the important role tourism plays in the economy.

She said the forum being held in Ghana will further open the country up for more Foreign Direct Investment

This years World Tourism Forum is on the theme ” Feel Global, Be Local”.