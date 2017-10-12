Government committed to building Ghana beyond aid – Finance Minister

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated government’s commitment in building Ghana based on its own resources and not through external aid.

To achieve this, he said government has created an enabling environment for businesses and has also introduced new ways of doing things.

Speaking at the 2017 IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington DC, Mr. Ofori-Atta said, the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s commitment toward making Ghana a pillar of stability and the hub of businesses in Africa is non-negotiable.

“We’ve created a pretty positive environment for people to do thing differently. It’s manifesting and it’s clear at least on the international level, moody, Fitch and S&P have all upgraded us given the type of work that is been done,” he noted.

He added, “We feel very deeply that Ghana can be that pillar of stability, that beacon which will then really push to get private sector investment be the hub for Africa”.

The Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.