Ghana’s Foreign Minister confers with Brazil Foreign Minister

2017-10-12

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has conferred with her Brazilian counterpart, Mr Aloysio Nunes Ferreira in Accra, to discuss issues of mutual benefits to Ghana and Brazil.

Briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with her counterpart, Ms Botchwey said their discussions centred on bilateral relations between the two countries and the need to deepen the relations for the benefit of both countries.

She disclosed that Brazil expressed its readiness to support Ghana’s health sector.

She said Ghana, would therefore, tap the expertise of Brazil to help her improve upon health care delivery services for the citizenry.

The Minister recounted the relationship between the two countries that dated back to the 1960’s.

She said both countries had been working in the areas of agriculture, trade and investment, infrastructure, defence and health, especially in the area of HIV/AIDS, over the years.

Mr Ferreira on his part, expressed his country’s commitment towards deepening of the bond between Brazil and Ghana.

He said Brazil would continue to support Ghana in the area of job creation to enable the government to provide more jobs for its teeming youth as well as in other areas of investments.

Mr Ferreira is in Ghana on a two-day official visit.