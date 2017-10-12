Ghana, Benin resolve to revive ECOWAS common currency and integration Agenda

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Republics of Ghana and Benin have resolved to reignite the Common Currency agenda of ECOWAS which has been on the drawing table of ECOWAS leaders the last 10 years but is yet to materialise.

The two West African leaders, President Akufo Addo of Ghana and President Patrice Talon of Benin reached this conclusion when they held bilateral talks at the Flag Staff House as part of a one day state visit to Ghana by the Benin Head of State.

In his remarks, President Patrice Talon said the economic integration of ECOWAS is long overdue and that he is ready to partner with President Akufo Addo and all other West African Leaders to make the ECOWAS integration a reality.

Fight Against Terrorism

The two West African leaders recognized that ECOWAS has a responsibility to purge the region of terrorism and all its associated threats. To this end, both leaders called for a collaboration between security agencies of all West African countries in order to present a unified front to arrest all potential terrorism threats.

Road Transportation and Regional Projects in ECOWAS

President Akufo Addo in his address made mention of the existing road transportation project which is expected to see the construction of a highway from Nigeria through Benin, Togo, Ghana to Ivory Coast. The President called for the revival of that project and an extension of same to Senegal and beyond.

Benin President on 7th October Gas Explosion

The President of Benin, Patrice Talon, extended to the President and the people of Ghana the sincere condolences of the government and people of Benin over the lives that were lost in the 7th of October gas explosion at Atomic Junction. He was hopeful that measures would be put in place to ensure that the country doesn’t experience such disasters any longer.