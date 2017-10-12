Gas explosion: I don’t believe in safety measures – Engineer

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Hot FM

2017-10-11

play videoNicholas Brown <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507772012_234_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Well-versed engineer, Nicholas Brown has revealed strenuously that he doesn’t believe in safety measures.

It would be recalled that the Gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction between the Legon and Madina roads in Accra on the 7th October, 2017 left Seven (7) people dead while more than a hundred have sustained varying degrees of burnt injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the authorities but it’s been alleged a Khebab (Chinchinga) seller caused the explosion.

According to eyewitnesses, a giant ball of fire was seen in the skies immediately after the explosion sound was heard at the gas filling station.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with host of ‘Ghana Must Know’, investigative program on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Justice Kwaku in line with the kind of safety measures the government must implement to curb such cloying explosion from reoccurring, engineer Nicholas Brown who is an expert in development planning, delineated passionately that he doesn’t believe in safety measures:

“I have listened to so many dignitaries talk about putting up safety measures …what are safety measures…I don’t believe in safety measures…the best thing is to prevent the thing from happening…the very first time the person came to set up the gas filling station you prevent him from setting it up”, Engineer Nicholas fumed.

Stressing further, Nicholas called on those manning the Town and country Planning department to be arrested for issuing the permit for the gas filling station to be built in that location.