FDA destroys 320-footer unwholesome Asahi Mackerel containers

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed three twenty containers of unwholesome Asahi Mackerel after being impounded by the Achimota Mile 7 district Police in Accra.

This action was taken by the FDA upon a tip by some residents in Ofankor.

The unwholesome Asahi Mackerel was imported into the country by Dotsisco Ventures.

The rotten mackerel were in transit to neighbouring Togo.

A statement issued by the Head of Communications for the FDA James Lartey said further investigations conducted by police revealed that another brand unregistered mackerel named ‘so nice mackerel’ transported to Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

‘We are destroying 320 footer containers of the Asahi Mackerel, one container contains 1,500 cartons and each carton contains 60 pieces of the mackerel so in total we are destroying 4,500 cartons by 60 pieces because they are unwholesome they cannot be consumed,” the statement said.

