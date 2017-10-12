Don’t stampede government into closing fuel stations

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) has appealed to government to undertake thorough examination of the Atomic Junction Gas explosion before it comes out with a national policy on fire outbreaks at the pumps.

The Atomic Junction gas explosion which occurred on Saturday claimed the lives of seven people, injuring over a hundred people. Following the explosion, Scores of students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Monday staged a demonstration on campus against the siting of a fuel station close to the school.

Government has indicated that it will come out with cabinet decision on fire outbreaks at fuel stations.

Speaking at a press conference today, the CEO of the AOMC, Kwaku Agyemang-Duah urged government not to succumb to panic reactions from a section of the public but come out with a holistic policy.

“The unparalleled marauding, demonstrations against some legitimate retail outlets and hitting the panic button “exemplified” by wanton closure of retail outlets in a Rambo style by some unrepented MMDCEs in an industry regulatory bodies is unwarranted and must be condemned with all the attempt it deserves,” he said.

“This has innate results of culminating in chaos and anarchy in the society and inflaming passion among the citizenry thereby creating disaffection for OMCs/LPGMs,” he warned.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah stated that OMCs/LPGMs are neither ‘monsters’ nor ‘criminals’ but are Ghanaians making a living by legally investing in the petroleum industry.

“Some marketers have their administrative offices within the confines of such outlets. Therefore, our intent to have a safe operation of our outlets cannot be in doubt,” he maintained.

Mr. Agyemanag-Duah suggested that the situation rather calls for a sober deep seated thought, through unbiased and unfetted investigations to unearth the root causes and furnish the nation with sustained corrective and preventive actions which will inform the public in a positive manner whilst consolidating or improving the existing industry standards for the public safety.