Don’t meddle in Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute – NDC MPs caution government

The Minority National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have sent a note to the Presidency, admonishing the government to tread cautiously by not meddling in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.

The Minority NDC MPs believe that any attempt by government appointees to interfere in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute has the potential to create chaos and compromise the peace, order, security, and stability of the area of the entire community.

Bimbilla is one of the flashpoint areas in the country. Due to the fragile nature of the peace in the area, it has since the past three years been imposed with a curfew.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, news broke out that many people were fleeing from Bimbilla because the remains of the late Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni were on its way to the area for burial.

According to reports, the move to bury the late Nakpaa Naa was allegedly sanctioned by the government.

Kasapafmonline.com understands that the legitimacy of Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni as the Bimbilla Naa has been in dispute for some time now.

The Bimbilla Traditional Council, the Northern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs have all ruled against Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni’s legitimacy to the Bimbilla throne.

An appeal against such rulings is currently pending before the Supreme Court for a final determination of the matter.

In view of this, the Minority contends that any political interference will prejudice the outcome of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, Wednesday, the Ranking Member for the Interior and Defence Committee, James Agalga, pointed out that the alleged authorization of the government to bury the Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni in Bimbilla without due consultation with the relevant traditional authority in the area has the potential to breach the peace of the area.

“Additionally, the inability to spell out in clear terms, the condition under which the burial of the late Nakpaa Naa would be undertaken, further muddies the waters,” Agalga underscored.

He added, “We take cognizance of the fact that the continued insistence by the Nakpaa Naa faction to bury him as Bimbilla Naa in Bimbilla has been the single most prominent issue sustaining the crisis. We recall that only last week, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo admonished his appointees to desist from interfering in chieftaincy matters, and that such matters be left to the traditional authorities.

What has become of the President’s admonition? At the press conference of the family of the acting Bimbilla overlord, Nyelimboligu Naa Andani Dasana in Accra today, on the troubling situation in Bimbilla, the names of some leading political functionaries were mentioned.

It is against this backdrop that we wish to call upon the President to walk the talk by ensuring that the chieftaincy dispute in Bimbilla is resolved devoid of political interference.”

They also want the people of Bimbilla to exercise restraint and take all legitimate legal and peaceful means to vindicate their rights so that peace will continue to reign in Bimbilla for the collective good of the area.