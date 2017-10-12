Bawumia’s 2020 campaign posters pop up in Tamale

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Presidential campaign posters of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have surfaced in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

Mynewsgh.com spotted them on some parts of the Tamale Metropolis including the main street on the Barclays Bank road on Wednesday but later saw same on various social media platforms.

The posters with portrait of the Vice President in smock designed with the party’s emblem have been posted at vantage locations within the ancient town.

Inscription on the posters reads: “Vote Bawumia for 2020. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer for 2020 general elections. A northern Muslim with the competency to lead NPP into election.

It is however unclear if the Vice President or people close to him are aware of the posters making the rounds.

Sources disclosed that a pro-NPP group is championing the move but what is not known is whether the group has received the backing from the office of the Vice President or otherwise.

Many within the NPP have openly stated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is best placed to succeed current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should he decide to take a bow from active politics.

Dr Bawumia who contributed significantly to the NPP’s victory in 2016, was a veritable pain in the neck of the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) with his analysis on matters of the economy and jabs on campaign platforms.