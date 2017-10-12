Authenticity of Ghanaians fighting for ISIS not proven – Majority cautions Minority

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-11

play videoMinority demanding government comes out clear on ISIS report <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507775168_295_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Majority in Parliament has strongly rejected the Minority’s approach to claims that some Ghanaians have been working with ISIS as alleged by the Libyan government.

According to the Majority, the claims by the Libyan authorities that Ghana is the second largest contributor of foreign fighters to the Islamic State popularly known as ISIS has not been authenticated and cannot be proven.

Mr. Annor Dompreh, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, who spoke on behalf of the Majority on Tuesday told the media that government is aware of such report from the Attorney General of Libya.

He said government together with the committee and the Foreign Affairs Ministry is conducting investigations into the matter.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, therefore accused the Minority of trying to create panic and fear amongst Ghanaians, something he said is unacceptable.

The Minority had earlier in a press conference addressed by Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu who doubles as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, indicated that it has studied the report commissioned by the Attorney General of Libya.

The Minority is therefore demanding that government comes out clear on the report whether or not certain number of Ghanaians are indeed involved in the operations of ISIS However, Mr. Annor Dompreh stated that the issue borders on security and faulted the approach being adopted by the Minority to address it.

Annor Dompreh prayed no fear is created to enable government feed the citizens with facts and accurate information in relation to the subject matter when the need arises after a thorough investigation.