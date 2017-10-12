Atomic Explosion: Evidence compromised – Aning

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Security expert Dr Kwasi Aning has said vital evidence to uncover the possible causes of the atomic gas explosion have been compromised.

According to him, the scene of the incident was not given the necessary security protection.

Seven persons died from the Saturday night ghastly blast with over 100 others suffering various degrees of injuries. The explosion occurred when a gas tanker was discharging its content at the Mansco gas station.

The fire service has said their investigations into the accident is almost completed after gathering evidence from the scene.

But commenting on the matter, Dr Aning told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that reaction to the incident by state agencies haven’t been the best.

“In every other jurisdiction, the first thing people would have done or the Police would have been to use a tape to (codon off the place) because this is a potential crime site but we all crisscrossed, journalists, ministers walked on it so there is no evidence,” he said.

Dr Aning also said he expects more explosions in the country.

“I wasn’t shocked at the Atomic junction explosion…I’m expecting more. We don’t enforce laws, we don’t care if institutions work…we actually celebrate failure in this country.”