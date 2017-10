Samuel Sarpong has been sacked



The Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Samuel Sarpong, has been sacked amidst pressure from staff union.

A letter signed by the secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo, named his replacement as Mami Dufie Ofori.

Samuel Sarpong has the next 24 hours to clear his desk.

قالب وردپرس

Comments