Aisha Huang secretly engaging in galamsey – Colonel William Agyapong

2017-10-12

Leader of operation Vanguard, Colonel William Agyapong has told Kumasi-based Abusua FM that embattled Chinese galamsey queen; Aisha Huang is still engaging in illegal mining activities but secretly.

His revelation comes on the heels of the arrest of some persons who were working on a mining site alleged to belong to her.

According to him, they are waiting for police interrogation to know whether they are actually working with Aisha or otherwise.

He said they have so far arrested 431 people in general and 134 in the Ashanti Region alone and lauded government’s support in the fight especially Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who confiscated mining equipment allegedly belonging to Aisha Huang.

“Operation Vanguard is monitoring and investigating alleged operations of Aisha Huang in some mining areas at night. We have received information that the Chinese lady and her operatives have been secretly mining at night. We arrested some people at the alleged site belonging to Aisha after we found them operating there”, he disclosed

Background

Aisha Huang who is on bail in the sum GH¢ 500,000 is facing prosecution at an Accra Criminal High Court presided over by Justice Ekow Baide.

Aisha Huang is standing trial with four others for engaging in illegal mining.

The thirty-one (31) year-old Chinese woman who has acquired local names like – Aisha and Yaa Asantewaa prior to arrest by immigration officials was reported to be boasting with her influence and showed how untouchable she is.