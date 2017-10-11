Zoomlion cleans Atomic Junction, environs

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) on Tuesday began an exercise to keep the scene of the gas explosion at Atomic Junction clean.

About 25 Zoomlion workers, comprising mainly of sweepers, were at the scene of the gas explosion, sweeping the area and its environs.

The company also brought some of its refuse trucks which collected the debris and transported it to various dumping sites in Accra.

The objective of the exercise, Public Coordinator of Zoomlion, Accra Region, Seth Adzraku, explained, is to the keep the scene of the explosion clean. According to him, the exercise, which will last for some time, was part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibility.

He indicated that the devasting explosion last Saturday left in its wake plastic substances and all kinds of debris and they are working in collaboration with the La-Nkwantanang/Madina Municipal Assembly to keep the place clean.

He explained that Zoomlion was not doing a major clean-up exercise, but basically sweeping the scene of the incident.

This, he said, was in respect of the fact that investigations by state regulatory bodies and some security agencies were still on-going.

He assured that they will undertake a major clean-up exercise which will include fumigating the scene of the blasts and its surroundings.