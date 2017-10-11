Vincent Atinga delighted with Black Stars debut

Vincent Atinga Black StarsAtinga was one of the revelations at the just ended WAFU Cup

Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga could not hide his joy after making his Black Stars debut in the 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

The African football powerhouse displayed an emphatic performance on Tuesday as they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium courtesy goals from Kasim Nuhu, Thomas Partey and a late own goal by Osama Hawsawi.

Atinga, who was one of the revelations at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations tournament with the Black Stars B, came on as a second half substitute for Nicholas Opoku with three minutes left on the clock.

“I am very happy to have played my first game for the Black Stars and i am looking forward to get more opportunities in the team,” the towering guardsman said.

Atinga was unused in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda but finally made a dream appearance against Saudi Arabia.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR