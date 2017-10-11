Vincent Atinga delighted with Black Stars debut

Atinga was one of the revelations at the just ended WAFU Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507728883_792_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga could not hide his joy after making his Black Stars debut in the 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

The African football powerhouse displayed an emphatic performance on Tuesday as they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium courtesy goals from Kasim Nuhu, Thomas Partey and a late own goal by Osama Hawsawi.

Atinga, who was one of the revelations at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations tournament with the Black Stars B, came on as a second half substitute for Nicholas Opoku with three minutes left on the clock.

“I am very happy to have played my first game for the Black Stars and i am looking forward to get more opportunities in the team,” the towering guardsman said.

Atinga was unused in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda but finally made a dream appearance against Saudi Arabia.

