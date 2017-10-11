Two SHS students crashed to death at Kasoa

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Two Senior High School students of the Ofaakor SHS have been crashed to death at Kasoa-Obom highway in the GA South Municipality of the Greater Accra.

Unit committee Chairman for Domiabra -Obom, Joseph Akrashie who disclosed this to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei said the students were on a motorbike heading to school when a KIA truck with registration number GW-3268-17 knocked them down killing the two students instantly.

According to him, the KIA truck on top speed from Accra to the Central region suddenly veered off the road and collided with the motor rider.

He said the incident occurred early Wednesday morning around 6:40 am.

“Two school children going to school on a motorbike crashed with a KIA. It was a serious accident. It is very gory. The students were on an ‘okada’ and the KIA truck which was coming from Accra veered off the road and crashed them to death” he narrated.

He described the incident as very unfortunate but observed that most drivers plying the Kasoa-Obom are in the habit of overspending he believes is the cause of most accidents on the highway.

The Ngleshie Amanfrom District Crime Officer, ASP Anokye Amaniampong who confirmed to Adom News said the police have begun investigations into the accident.

