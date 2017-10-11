Turkish Airlines Sales Festival launched

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: thebftonine.com

2017-10-10

The Turkish Airlines Sales Festival has been launched in Accra to offer the general public opportunities of enjoying heavily discounted tickets on Turkish Airlines and flying from Accra to over 290 destinations around the world.

The airline’s vast network in Africa, from where it connects passengers to destinations is the Americas, Asia, and Europe via Istanbul, makes it the carrier of choice for passengers seeking a great travelling experience at a competitive price.

Under the two-month long Turkish Airlines Sales Festival, the Istanbul-based airline is currently offering passengers discounted return fares from Accra to major destinations such as Washington for US$999; Amsterdam, US$539; Dubai, US$549; London, US$639; and New York, US$999.

Under the promotion, passengers are to book by November 30, 2017 for travel before December 31, 2018.

The Turkish Airlines Sales Festival is an opportunity for families to purchase their Christmas holiday tickets early and save hundreds of dollars.

It is also an opportunity for anyone who will travel before December 31, 2018 to book their tickets at a cheap price now.

Ferhat Yerli, Turkish Airlines’ General Manager, Ghana, said the Turkish Airlines Sales Festival is to afford the general public an opportunity to see the world at a cheap price. “Families can book their Christmas tickets now and save hundreds of dollars that can be used for other family expenses.”

Mr. Yerli added that: “Turkish Airlines will continue to offer the best of service to our passengers in Ghana”.

Support for African Air Expo

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines is also supporting the maiden African Air Expo, scheduled to take place from October 24-26, 2017 in Accra, with an amount of US$15,000 (GH¢65,000).

The contribution of the airline is to ensure that Ghana holds the well-advertised event successfully.

Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) are the event’s hosts, while Dubai-based 4M Events – organiser of the acclaimed Abu Dhabi Air Expo – is the event organiser.

The event is to serve as an ideal medium for exchange of aviation-related know-how, fostering closer collaboration between airlines operating in the country and their foreign counterparts who are expected to be in attendance. It will also provide an opportunity for service providers to meet potential clients.

Turkish Airlines, which has been operating in Ghana for many years, noted that the event is an opportunity to put Ghana on the world aviation map.