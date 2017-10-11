Tragic death of late Net 2 journalist will not be in vain – Affail Monney

Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507715568_876_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the Ghana Journalist Association(GJA) Dr Affail Monney believes the tragic death of NET 2 TV’s presidential correspondent during the Atomic junction gas explosion should spur journalists in the country to lead a campaign against wrongful siting of petrol/gas stations.

“What has happened should prompt us to ensure that stakeholders be it policy makers, policy implementors, all come together to address the issues of wrongful siting of gas filling stations and then strict application of safety regulations in the gas industry,” he said.

Dr. Affail Monney made the call on Tuesday, 10th October,2017, when he and Vice president of GJA Madam Linda Asante paid a visit to the Madina based Kencity Media Ltd to commiserate with the staff and management over the sudden demise of Mohammed Ashley Yakubu, who was a member of the presidential press corp.

The late cameraman who was taking coverage of the Atomic junction gas explosion last Saturday, 7th October, 2017 allegedly fell from the flyover and suffered an excruciating death.

He was identified as one of the seven persons who died during the explosion when his family visited Police hospital to search for him.

The GJA president who expressed regret over the tragic death of the journalist said the demise of late Mohammed Ashley will not be in vain.

“Mohammed has not died in vain. Mohammed’s death will bring about the needed change in Ghana, ” he stated

Emphazing on the power journalists in the country wields, Dr. Affail Monney noted that the nation is on course to ending galamsey because of interest the media took in the fight against the menace by coming together to form media coalition against galamsey, stressing that the same energy and zeal will be used to bring sanity in the gas industry.

“With the intensity and velocity that we used in tackling the galamsey menace….I believe if we tackle other issues like what pertains in the oil and gas industry I believe there will a change, tremendous change, positive change for the better,” he added.

