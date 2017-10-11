Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-11

Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507721241_387_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

-Nana pays 58,000 nurses allowance GHC232m hits accounts -I’m not dead MP cries out -Net 2 Journalist buried -5 killed in auto crash

The Daily Statesman -Jubilation Galore! – As trainee-nurses receive restored allowances -Time to sack officials for inaction – DI boss demands – Bawumia: Ghana to facilitate visa-free movement through E-visas

-Prosecute owners of gas stations whose negligence leads to loss of lives, properties – MPs -58,000 trainee-nurses to benefit from allowance – Prez -Release autopsy reports of JB, Major Mahama – court orders two hospitals

قالب وردپرس

Comments