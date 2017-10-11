Solomon Nkansah is a low level-headed person – Abronye DC

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-11

Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507718719_613_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Acerbic Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe known in the political circles as Abronye DC, has attacked the academic credentials and reasoning of the national communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah describing him as a low level-headed person.

“Even my son who is in primary school can speak better English than Solomon Nkansah who is a communications officer of NDC” according to the NPP Regional Youth Organizer.

“No serious political party will like him to become their communications officer”, Kwame Baffoe claimed on Kumasi-based Nyhira FM morning show hosted by Kofi Asante Enning.

The attacks came as a result of Solomon Nkansah’s refusal to debate with the NPP Regional Youth Organizer on the restoration of nursing trainee allowance by the government on Nyhira FM’s ” Kroyemunsem” platform.

According to Solomon Nkansah, it is below belt for a whole national communication officer to engage in media banter with the Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe.

“Monkeys play by sizes”, the Communication officer of the opposition NDC fumed during a telephone interview.

Kwame Baffoe on the other line admonished members of NDC to eschew pride predicting NDC will be in opposition for a longer period with the likes of Solomon Nkansah and other national officers of the party.

“I value my son’s terminal report more than Solomon Nkansah’s certificate. Tell him to answer calls from the English speaking radio stations because I do”.

“Politics in Ghana today is not single-one, single-two as he used to do then as a lotto seller in Takoradi”, the NPP Regional Youth Organizer claimed