Report on Atomic Junction gas explosion 90% completed – Fire Service

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-11

The GNFS believes disregard for discharge protocol and safety measures are behind gas explosion <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507744093_340_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is expected to submit to government its report on last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra by the end of this week.

Public Relations Director at GNFS, Prince Billy Anaglatey told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Midday News Wednesday, the report is 90 percent completed and will be ready in the coming days.

He said the Service has spoken to all the people whose accounts of the explosion are key to the final report.

“We have done all that it takes. All the information regarding the investigation has been taken [and] we are close to submitting our report,” he said.

Although Mr Anaglatey did not rule out the role of the ‘khebab’ seller’s activities in the explosion, he said it will be inappropriate to blame him when the investigating committee is yet to establish that.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead, with 134 others injured when two blasts following the gas explosion sent a huge fireball into the sky.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also set up a committee made up of stakeholders to probe the tragedy and fashion out solutions to incidents of gas explosions.

But before the two committees conclude their work, the National Fire Service has issued a new directive to gas stations to notify the nearest fire stations before discharging their products.

The GNFS believes blatant disregard for discharge protocol and safety measures are behind gas explosions in the country and would want to end that.

“We will insist that anytime they would have to offload the gas they will need to inform the local fire station within the community that will give them a fire cover,” Mr Anaglatey told Joy News Tuesday.

He believes the new directive will compel gas station operators to meet, “safety standards before offloading.”

Asked if the directive will not create inconveniences for the Service, he said they will be able to handle it.

“It is not all the gas filling stations that will be discharging at the same time so we will try to maximize our resources,” he said.