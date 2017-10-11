Reduction in nurses’ intake not related to restoration of allowance – Registered Nurses

The previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration scrapped the allowance in 2014 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507737081_396_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of the Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Mr. Kwaku Asante Krobea, has said the reduction in the intake of trainee nurses is not related to the restoration of allowances.

The government has fulfilled another campaign comprise by reinstating the allowances for midwife/nursing trainees in the country.

The previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration scrapped the allowance in 2014, under which nursing trainees got at least GH¢450.00 every quarter.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his campaign messages promised to restore the allowance for the trainees to go through a smooth training to serve the nation.

However, speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Mr. Kwaku Asante Krobea explained that the reduction was to enhance the health system with the available limited infrastructure at the various Nursing Training Colleges.

He explained that the quality over the years in the nursing training system has declined hence the decision to reduce the intake to ensure effectiveness in the health system.

