Net2 TV journalist who died in Atomic Junction gas explosion laid to rest

2017-10-11

The final funeral rite of the Net2 TV cameraman is said to have been held at Dankyira

37-year-old Mohammed Ashalley who died after allegedly falling from the Atomic Junction overpass during last Saturday’s gas explosion has been laid to rest in line with Muslim tradition.

The final funeral rite of the Net2 TV cameraman is said to have been held at Dankyira, a town near Kasoa.

In attendance were the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Honourble Kennedy Agyapong, owner of Kencity Media, operators of Net2 TV.

Speaking to Adom TV, mother of the deceased said news of her son’s death came to her as a shock.

Reports indicate that, the deceased, who lived close to the area, rushed to the scene with his camera upon hearing the explosive sounds.

While recording, he reportedly fell off the footbridge because he panicked.

According to the CEO of Kencity, Stella Agyapong, a visit to the morgue, showed that the late reporter sustained severe injuries to his head and burns from the explosion.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo promised to do whatever is humanly possible to enable the family give its kinsman who until his demise was a member of the presidential press corps a befitting burial.

7 people were confirmed dead and 132 injured following the huge explosion at Mansco Gas Filling Station, close to the sprawling Madina Zongo Junction that shook the capital on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the explosion struck when a gas tanker was offloading its contents at the station.