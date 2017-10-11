Nana Akufo-Addo is a Godsend – Ghana Baptist Convention

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-11

President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507713654_808_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), Rev. Dr Steve K Asante, has described the Nana Akufo-Addo led government as “godsend to save the nation from collapsing from corruption and mismanagement by the John Dramani Mahama led administration”.

He has, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians to support the government to roll out all the good policies it intends to introduce to turn the nation’s economy around.

Rev. Dr Asante recounted how the leadership of the GBC and other churches fasted and prayed to God for a change of government due to the mismanagement, corruption, as well as the hardships that confronted the people during the reign of the previous government.

The former President of the GBC was speaking in a sermon at an induction service in Kumasi where Rev. Charles Oppong-Poku was inducted into office as the Mid-Ghana Sector Head of the Ghana Baptist Convention.

Present at the ceremony which had the theme: “Serving the Lord with Apostolic Ambition,” were people from all walks of life, including family members and other well-wishers at the Trinity Baptist Convention at Patase in Kumasi.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion was the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, a Baptist himself.

Background

The GBC is divided into four sectors namely; Northern, South-East, South-West and Mid-Ghana for easy governance and administration.

The Mid-Ghana sector comprises of all Baptist Churches in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and parts of the Western Region and the new head is to take care of over 500 churches within the sector.

Until his appointment and induction, Rev. Oppong-Poku was in charge of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sunyani.

His appointment follows a decision by the Executive Council of the church recently.

Rev. Dr Asante wondered why some Ghanaians would do politics with everything although they knew definitely that what was going on was something that stood the chance of alleviating the plight of parents, especially those who found themselves in the low-income bracket and could not have afforded the cost of paying for the fees for senior high school (SHS) education.

He appealed to all to support the government so that it would be able to move forward with policies geared towards the development of the nation to improve the standard of living of the people.

Lamentations

Rev.Dr Asante lamented the crave for wealth by some men of God instead of focusing on winning souls for Christ Jesus and asked why instead of them doing the work of God, they were rather chasing wealth.

“Be guided by the biblical deeds to strengthen you to stay focused at all times and seek support from the Holy Spirit when in difficulty,” he advised.

He reminded all those in leadership positions that a day of judgement awaits them so they should avoid any act that had the chance of bringing them face-to-face with the Lord to answer for bad deeds.

The President of the GBC, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, while inducting Rev. Oppong-Poku into office, urged the congregation to pray for the leadership of the church so that it would be able to do the right thing at all times to improve on the work of God.

He also called for support for the leadership of the Mid-Ghana Sector to enable them to improve on missions which held the key to the church’s evangelism drive.