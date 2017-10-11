MTN FA Cup Committee unveil Mascot for Hearts versus Kotoko final

play videoTamale will host the 2017 finals of the tournament between Hearts vs Kotoko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507687007_178_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The official mascot of the 2017 Ghana MTN FA Cup grand finale has been unveiled at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The unveiling of the Mascot to the two teams and the general public attracted the top members of the two clubs (Kotoko and Hearts) as well as the media and the general public.

Kurt ES Okraku said Tamale deserves to host the 2017 finals of the Tournament as the Northern Region capital has contributed immensely to the progress of Ghana football.

The official Mascot for the finals which is called Mr. Obia Nye Obiaaa is a yellow standing Teddy bear which also has white and red in its fur.

Both teams will have a real feel of the Mascot when the MTN FA Cup Committee embark on their Trophy Tour in Accra and Kumasi.

This is the first time the two biggest clubs in Ghana are meeting in the grand finals of the competition since 1990.

