MIDA holds gender forum under Power Compact II

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-10-11

Chief Executive of MiDA, Ingineer Owura Safo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507706027_993_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has held a Social and Gender Integration forum which is a strict requirement under the Power Compact Two.

The forum is a strict requirement under the Power Compact Two to enable Ghana access some funds from the US government to be injected in to the power sector.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Chief Executive of MiDA, Ingineer Owura Safo maintained that the programme is a benchmark that must be fulfilled.

“Within the compact, we made provision for ensuring social and gender inclusion, inclusion in all the programme projects and activities”.

According to him, the forum is also aimed at increasing women participation in the energy sector by encouraging them to occupy strategic positions.

“The project design will also address the issues of inequality between men and women, and also to ensure gender responsiveness in the energy sector entities so that at the end of the programme we will be able to address them,” he said.

“We realized that, in energy policy we don’t have a gender neutral arrangement and that somehow is skewed against women and vulnerable people and we intend to address that issue in gender,” he added.