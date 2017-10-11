Metro Mass bus accident claims two lives at Assin Nyankomasi

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-11

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507706657_369_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One person died on the spot and the other at the hospital when a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus run into the trailer of a Man diesel vehicle at Nyankomasi in the Assin North District.

The body of a young woman aged about 24, who is yet to be identified and that of one Hannah Kobina, who died on admission had been deposited at the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

Fifty others who sustained various degrees of injuries were treated and discharged at the St. Francis Xavier Polyclinic at Assin Fosu.

The Central Regional Police PRO, ASP Irene Oppong, who confirmed the accident, said it occurred around 1600 hours on Saturday afternoon, and that, the MMT bus was travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi whiles the Man Diesel Vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Articulator vehicle, who escaped unhurt, had been arrested by the police to assist in investigation.