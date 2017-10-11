MCE shuts down fuel stations at Mankessim

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Mfantseman, Kenneth Kelly Essuman has ordered the closure of some fuel stations in his municipality.

The stations were closed for failing to produce certificates authenticating their operations within the area.

Some could not produce, on demand, their fire certificates, certificate to operate and certificates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The affected stations include a newly opened BEAP Energy, Engen and Goil filling stations as well as Havillah Oil all at Mankessim.

According to the MCE who was accompanied by representatives of the security agencies within the municipality, he would not sit unconcerned as people go about their business with total disregard for set standards.

Mr. Essuman said the recent demise of seven people and the injuring of scores of others by an explosion at some gas and fuel stations in Accra was enough caution for him to take the step to ensure the safety of lives and property within his area.

The unfortunate explosion in Accra last Saturday has sparked fresh discussion within the media space about ensuring due diligence during the siting and the operation of fuel stations across the country.