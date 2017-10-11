KNUST builds simulation laboratory to bolster research

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-11

KNUST’s simulation laboratory was constructed with support from the World Bank <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507735819_410_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A simulation laboratory built to help bolster research has been inaugurated at the College of Science, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

It was constructed with support from the World Bank and the university’s own internally-generated funds.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, the Vice Chancellor, said it would assist provide answers to the nation’s industrial and technological needs, using analytical approach and hands-on practical experience.

He applauded the World Bank for its strong backing for the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The bank’s partnership with the university, he indicated, had brought tremendous benefits, particularly in the area of research.

Prof Obiri-Danso added that this was more refreshing as inquiry-based science education, was now being used extensively to develop innovative ways of addressing development challenges.

He pledged continued collaboration with key stakeholders to equip the university’s laboratories with modern teaching and learning tools to achieve its mandate.

Prof. Obiri-Danso had earlier inaugurated a number of projects funded by the university from internally-generated revenue.

These included a multi-purpose complex at the Technology Consultancy Centre (TCC), bus terminals, security post, access control device at the Africa Hall, snack bar and an administration building.

The Vice Chancellor said these facilities would aid the smooth running of the university.