Here are the university courses with highest unemployment rate

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-11

Finding a job after your degree is a hectic thing every graduate in Ghana can attest to.

According to career site, Zippia, there are several areas of study that make job finding even much harder.

The website in a survey in the US opined that mostly courses in the arts, society and communication struggle to find jobs after school.

The report further explains that there are few job opportunities for the vast talent pool of artists, actors, writers, etc.

As a result, many people spend their first few years out of college struggling to find work in their field before trying their hand at something else.

Below are the courses that produce the most unemployment rates:

1. Fine Arts

2. Drama and Theater Arts

3. Film, Video, and Photographic Arts

4. Mass Media 5. Anthropology and Archaeology

6. Composition and Rhetoric

7. Environmental Science

8. Area Ethnic and Civilization Studies

9. Intercultural and International Studies

Meanwhile, unemployment rate in Ghana increased to 9.10% in 2015 from 5.20% in 2013. Unemployment rate in Ghana averaged 8.87% from 2001 until 2015, reaching an all-time high of 12.90% in 2005 and a record low of 5.20% in 2013.

In Ghana, the unemployment rate measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labour force.