Hearts supporters seeks Ahmed Toure return

2017-10-10

Ahmed Toure has notched 13 goals for Bechem United this season in the Ghana Premier League

The mouthpiece of Accra Hearts of Oak Chapters Committee, Degraft Paa Kofi Sumsum has expressed his heartfelt desire to see Burkinabe international, Ahmed Toure re-unite with the Club.

The ex- Kotoko talisman has entered into a purple-patch this season having found the back of the net on 12 occasions for Bechem United and this scintillating performance of the experienced attacker has captured the attention of the garrulous football administrator to request his services to the rainbow club.

Speaking to Ghanasportsonline.com, the chatty spokesperson maintains that the former CS Sfaxien striker will add an additional working force to the Phobians in’ attack should the club sign him.

“Ahmed Toure is a very good striker which I believe if Hearts get him, will help us to score more goals so I will be very happy if Hearts management consider buying him for the club next season,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com

“I want to advice Hearts fans to desist from perceiving Toure as being an ungrateful player to the team after leaving the club for Kotoko in about three years ago.

“I will say Toure has done nothing wrong to Hearts so all phobian fans should welcome him to the club again’’. He told Ghanasportsonline.com.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars are said to have expressed interested in the goal poacher.